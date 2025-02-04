“To accommodate the India players, we had to deprive a few talented youngsters” - Mumbai selector’s scathing attack during Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Mumbai selector Sanjay Patil did not mince any words while speaking about the performances of star players in the shocking defeat to Jammu and Kashmir at home recently. The domestic heavyweights risked qualification to the knockouts after a five-wicket defeat but recovered with a win in the final group stage game against Meghalaya to set up a quarter-final clash against Haryana.

Mumbai's Ranji Trophy campaign restarted with the clash against Jammu and Kashmir. The defending champions had named a star-studded side, bolstered by the inclusions of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal after the BCCI released the guidelines, making domestic appearances mandatory.

However, the big names failed to live up to their reputation as the opposition bowling unit troubled them across both innings. Mumbai had to be reduced by the lower order twice, but it was in vain as the Paras Dogra-led side maintained their composure to register a historic win.

Mumbai named the squad for the upcoming knockout clash in Lahli, which included big names like Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav. Sanjay Patil, however, warned the senior players following the recent debacle.

“I'm very clear on this. Considering our defeat against J&K, which came despite the presence of six India cricketers in our lineup, which was very disappointing, I want both SKY and Dube not to just participate in this Ranji Trophy knockout match, but perform well, and contribute to Mumbai's victory," Patil told the Times of India (via Wisden).

"I'm still upset at the J&K defeat, which I feel was our worst ever. To accommodate the India players in that match, we had to deprive a few talented youngsters," he added

The return of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal meant that Mumbai had to scrap their in-form opening pair of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ayush Mhatre. The latter in particular has been in a rich vein of form, scoring 413 runs in six matches at an average of 41.30.

Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarter-final clash against Haryana set to begin on February 8

Mumbai, who finished second in Group A, have been drawn to face Haryana away from home in the quarter-final. The clash is scheduled to begin from February 8 onwards, along with other three knockout fixtures in the competition.

Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Haryana

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, and Harsh Tanna.

