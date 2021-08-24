"To beat England at Headingley meant a lot to me"- Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar recalled the famous Indian win against England at Headingley, Leeds, in 2002. He feels the win was one of the most special moments of his career because he once played county cricket for Yorkshire.

India had batted first and posted a mammoth 628-8 in their first innings courtesy of centuries from Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. England were asked to follow on and suffered a defeat by an innings and 46 runs.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Sachin Tendulkar explained why the Leeds win was a special one for him.

"The only Test match that I played (at Headingley) was in 2002. I got a hundred. There was some kind of attachment. It was a tough track but we built a strong total and beat England by an innings defeat. So big victory for us. that is my best memory actually. To beat England on that ground meant a lot to me."

Headingley as a venue was always going to be special for me: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was the first non-Yorkshireman to play professional cricket for Yorkshire in over 120 years when he first signed a professional contract in 1992.

The legend played only two ODIs and a Test at the venue, but his days for Yorkshire is what he admires when he looks back at his career. He stressed how much playing at Headingley meant to him.

"In 1992, I played at Headingley as a pro for Yorkshire and those were a memorable few months. After that I played a couple of one day matches but not a Test match. Yes, Headingley as a venue was always going to be special for me because I knew everyone there."

India and England will face-off in the third Test at Headingley starting Wednesday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar