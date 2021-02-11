Rishabh Pant knows his game really well: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has heaped praise on Rishabh Pant, applauding the youngster for his heroics in the Brisbane Test. The fast bowler admits Australia will conjure up a special plan for the southpaw the next time they take on India.

Rishabh Pant’s knock of 89* took the game away from Australia on Day 5 at the Gabba. The wicket-keeper-batsman was at his aggressive best, with his partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara being one of the main reasons behind Team India's famous triumph in Brisbane.

In an interview with Cricket Monthly, Pat Cummins conceded that Rishabh Pant’s efforts were commendable, explaining how the 23-year-old is aware of his game.

“He's a class player, he takes the game on and to the outside, it might look like it's quite slapdash, but he knows his game really well, he knows when to attack and what his scoring areas are, so before next series, we'll need to spend a bit of time on that,” Cummins said.

Rishabh Pant's promotion in the batting order proved to be a masterstroke in Brisbane. The move allowed India to combine Pujara’s grit with Pant’s flair, and Australia couldn't cope as the unconventional duo batted superbly.

Pat Cummins shared his thoughts on how he felt seeing Rishabh Pant get promoted up the order in Brisbane.

"It's kind of a flip of the coin because while Pujara was there, the game wasn't moving too quickly, but you know once Rishabh walks in, it's going to start moving quickly either way. It's one of those exciting times, I find, where you hope it works in your favor, but if it doesn't, it's going to be a bit of fun for the next hour or so, either way," Pat Cummins added.

Risabh Pant batted superbly in the first innings of the first Test against England, making 91 off just 88 balls.

Pat Cummins admits India handled Nathan Lyon superbly

Nathan Lyon failed to impress against India

One of the main reasons behind Australia’s struggles against India was Nathan Lyon's poor form. Touted as an X-factor before the tour, the off-spinner flattered to deceive in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, managing just nine wickets.

Talking about Lyon’s form, Pat Cummins conceded that India’s preparation and the conditions played a role in the 33-year-old's struggles.

“I thought they [India] played Lyon really well this series; they obviously had done a lot of work on it, and at times like the SCG on day five, we probably expected the wicket to break up more than it did, which made it hard. But I'd say they played him really well like they played all of us at times,” Pat Cummins added.

England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test of the ongoing four-match series.