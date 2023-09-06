"To see such an unselfish guy like him is rare" - R Ashwin lauds Ishan Kishan for being an 'extraordinary team man' 

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recounted an incident with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan during the Caribbean tour and praised his incredible character.

Team India's all-format tour of the Caribbean in July-August was a significant one for Ishan. To begin with, he was given his maiden Test cap during the two-match Test series and then went on to score three consecutive fifties in the ODI series as well. He notched 184 runs in the ODI series and was adjudged Player of the Series in the Men in Blue's 2-1 triumph.

Ishan is renowned for his light-hearted and bubbly personality ever since his U19 days as well as his formative years in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has maintained the same attitude even after his transition to international cricket.

Recounting an incident where Ishan Kishan paid the bill for everybody in a restaurant on his birthday, Ravichandran Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

"We were having dinner in a restaurant in Trinidad and Tobago, and then he came in wearing shorts, colorful shirt and a gold chain. It was his birthday and we wished him."

"There were about five tables, all with the Indian team and support staff and when we were leaving to pay the bill, they informed us that Ishan Kishan has already paid the bill for all of them. So, in this day and age, to see such an unselfish guy like him is rare," he added.

Further praising the youngster's spirit even when he is not in the playing XI, Ravichandran Ashwin added:

"One more thing that does not meet with the eye is that Ishan Kishan is an extraordinary team man. He will mix positive vibes with the water he is giving to the players in the XI."

Ishan Kishan has translated his form from the Caribbean tour into the 2023 Asia Cup as well. He batted at No.5 in the absence of KL Rahul and scored 82 runs in a crucial group stage encounter against Pakistan.

"Even I can't pick you after keeping for so many years, how can a debutant pick you?" - R Ashwin narrates a funny tale involving him and Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan replaced KS Bharat as Team India's wicketkeeper for the Tests against the West Indies. India won the series by a 1-0 margin, with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up 12 wickets in the first Test.

Recounting a funny incident, where he constantly changed his angles to dismiss debutant Kirk McKenzie, Ashwin said:

"I was bowling during the West Indies series, over the wicket to one of their left-handers, and I was changing to over the wicket and around the wicket frequently. So, Ishan said that "Even I can't pick you if you keep changing the angle, he is going to be out soon". After he got out, Ishan told me "I told you so, even I can't pick you after keeping for so many years, how can a debutant pick you?"

Ishan Kishan had a memorable maiden Test series after being on the sidelines since Rishabh Pant's injury. The left-handed batter scored 78 runs across two Tests, including a fifty.