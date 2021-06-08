"To talk about his SENA performance in a bit unfair" - Dinesh Karthik throws support behind Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has offered support to Ravichandran Ashwin, saying it is a bit unfair to focus too much on his performances in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

Dinesh Karthik's comments come after former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took a dig at the Tamil Nadu-born off-spinner. Manjrekar claimed Ashwin doesn't have a single five-wicket haul in SENA countries.

‘All- time great’ is the highest praise & acknowledgement given to a cricketer. Cricketers like Don Bradman, Sobers, Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Virat etc are all time greats in my book. With due respect, Ashwin not quite there as an all-time great yet. 🙏#AllTimeGreatExplained😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 6, 2021

Dinesh Karthik feels Ravichandran Ashwin is a keen student of the game and wants to learn from every game. Speaking about the bowler, Karthik told India Today:

"When it comes to Ashwin, a lot of things have been said about his performances in SENA continues. I think it's a tad bit unfair. If you see the way he has bowled in Australia, he has been able to create pressure and has the ability to get good batsmen out."

Ravichandran Ashwin is only the fourth Indian bowler to pick up 400 Test wickets but his performances outside of Asia have drawn criticism. He averages 40 with just 63 wickets from 20 games. However, Ashwin was brilliant with the ball during India's tour of Australia, scalping 12 wickets from three matches while remaining economical throughout the series.

Ashwin has won more Man of the Series awards than anybody else in such a short span: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik believes Ravichandran Ashwin has done his job fairly well even on wickets that don't offer too much to the spinners. Speaking about Ashwin's performances, Karthik said:

"A spinner's role, especially when the pitch doesn't do much is to not give too many runs and Ashwin does it brilliantly well. When it comes to playing in India, we have seen the wickets he picks. He is an absolute legend in India and he has put up so many performances and won more Man of the Series awards for India than anybody else in such a short time."

Dinesh Karthik added:

"When there are so many things to speak in favour of him, human beings, being human beings, focus on something that he has not done. I think about what he has provided when India has toured abroad... He has not been able to take the five-fors but he has been able to pick up wickets, bowling long spells and keep it tight."

Dinesh Karthik also highlighted Ashwin's contributions with the bat as a No. 8, calling him one of the best batters around in the position.

"He is not a random bloke who just turns up, he will have a plan, he knows what he is doing and gives you a lot with the bat at No. 8. He is probably one of the better No. 8s going around. For me, he is a fighter, a very skilled cricketer and a student of the game who wants to keep improving," noted Dinesh Karthik.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar