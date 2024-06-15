"Today Cricket Won" - Fans react as USA qualify for the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2024

Fans shared their reactions on the United States of America (USA) qualifying for the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2024. It all happened after USA's game against Ireland was abandoned due to incessant rain at Lauderhill, Florida on Friday, June 14.

Being the hosts, the USA team played their first T20 World Cup and created history. They overcame Canada and Pakistan to stun the cricket fraternity. Although, they lost against India, the hosts displayed spirited a performance in their defense of 110 runs.

Wth this development, they also earned a ticket to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Here's how the fans reacted to USA's qualification to Super 8 stage on X:

A fan had an amusing reaction to Saurabh Netravalkar possibly requesting his company Oracle to extend his leave.

Here are other reactions:

"Kudos to Team USA! You deserve to make it to the Super 8, and it is highly anticipated that you will cause a major upset there as well, given the manner you performed in your maiden T20 World Cup," this fan remarked.

"CONGRATULATIONS USA ON QUALIFYING FOR THE SUPER 8s! 🇺🇸🔥 17th RANKED USA HAVE SURPASSED 7th RANKED PAKISTAN BY DEFEATING THEM MERCILESSLY AND MADE THEIR WAY TO THE NEXT STAGE OF T20 CWC," this fan tweeted.

A fan had an interesting take on former Indian U19 captain Unmukt Chand having another chance to showcase his skills on the biggest stage.

"USA has not just qualified for the Super 8's, but also got a direct entry to the 2026 T20 WC that will be played in India & SL. Unmukt Chand, after realising that he might make it to their squad then," a fan said.

"𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐔𝐒𝐀 👏 Cricket is going to be crazy & entertaining in states. @usacricket along with super 8 they're also make their qualification for t20wc 26 in India & srilanka, "another posted.

USA's journey to Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2024

In their first game of the T20 World Cup, USA faced their neighbors, Canada. Although they went on to concede 194, the duo of Andries Gous (65) and Aaron Jones (94*) helped them seal the chase under 18 overs.

The next outing saw them outclassing Pakistan in all departments of the game. After both teams were tied at 159, the USA kept their nerves to win in the Super Over.

In their third fixture against India, the batters could not be potent enough and were restricted to 110 in their stipulated 20 overs. Although, the bowling unit, led by Saurabh Netravalkar (2/18), produced a strong showing, the Men in Blue won the game with 10 balls to spare.

