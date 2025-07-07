"Today is Dhoni's birthday" - Former India opener praises Akash Deep with legendary captain's reference after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former batter Navjot Singh Sidhu has heaped praise on Akash Deep, who starred with the ball as India beat England by 336 runs in the second Test to level the five-match series 1-1. Taking the example of birthday boy MS Dhoni, Sidhu shared how Akash has delivered while coming from a small town in Bihar. The cricketer-tuned-analyst lauded the fast bowler for delivering in World No. 1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s absence.

Ad

The remarks came as Akash Deep bagged 10 wickets, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings. He was ably supported by Mohammed Siraj, who scalped seven wickets, including a six-fer in the first innings. As a result, the tourists won their first-ever Test at Edgbaston, registering their biggest overseas win by runs.

On Monday, July 7, Navjot Singh Sidhu said on his YouTube channel:

“2:10 – Today is Dhoni’s birthday. This team has so many heroes who have come in from small towns. Dhoni came from Ranchi. Coming from common man’s homes, they dreamt of playing for India; those dreams have got wings. Today, you see Akash Deep, he comes from Samastipur, Bihar.”

Ad

Trending

“2:52 – Today, we have got the biggest answer that we can take those 20 wickets, that too without Bumrah. It’s a big thing. Akash Deep was wearing the shoes no one could have even dreamt whether he could walk even one step and this guy won us the match. He and Siraj combined to take 17 wickets. Can you imagine?” he added.

Ad

Ad

“That bowling put pressure” – Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds this India pacer despite returning wicketless in the 2nd Test vs England

Navjot Singh Sidhu further lauded Prasidh Krishna despite him returning wicketless in the second Test. The 61-year-old credited the lanky pacer for his improvement in economy rate from 5.50 to 2.80 runs per over in the second innings, adding that it helped India put pressure on England. He said in the same video:

Ad

“3:33 – Look, how the evolution took place. Learning from just one game, Prasidh Krishna bowled exceptionally well because that bowling put pressure. Look at the catching, Gill’s captaincy has changed from bottom to the sky.”

With Jasprit Bumrah set to return for the third Test at Lord’s, Prasidh Krishna is likely to be sidelined because Akash Deep stepped up with 10 wickets in the second Test.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news