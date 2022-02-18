"Today when I went in, I decided to be positive" - Virat Kohli on half-century in 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Virat Kohli scored a fine half-century as India posted 186 runs in the 2nd T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kohli went into bat early after India lost Ishan Kishan and made his intentions clear right from the first ball. The talismanic run-scorer unleashed his shots while Rohit Sharma took some time to settle.

Kohli, who was on a lean patch, admitted that he tried to be positive right from the start. Speaking during the mid-inning break, Virat Kohli said

"For me, it's always been an opportunity to bat well under different situations for the team. Today when I went in, I decided to be positive then we lost a few wickets. I wanted to continue in the same way. I was probably disappointed to get out at the time I did because I set up the game nicely for me to go hard in the last 4-5 overs which is the way I bat, which is my strength."

The 33-year-old cricketer added:

"I was happy that I went out with clear intent today and not to think so much about whether I should try my shots or not and it came off. It's a nice way to start that innings for myself."

Kohli went on to explain that when you play with responsibility for a long period of time, you tend to back your instincts and play the natural game. He said:

"When you play with responsibility over a long period of time, you tend to go into a mindset where you start thinking too much about whether you can take a risk or not. I think sometimes, you tend to forget why you got to the stage you got to and it's important to back your instincts."

Kohli carried the Indian innings on his shoulders despite losing Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav before Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer flourished in the end.

Virat Kohli finally perished after a well-made 52 off 41 balls, including seven boundaries and a six.

"Special mention to Rishabh and Venky" - Virat Kohli

Kohli also lauded the manner in which Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer shifted gears in the final stages of the game. The duo added 76 runs in 35 balls to finish the proceedings on a high. Kohli added:

"We know they are going to go after the shots and that is going to provide us those wicket-taking opportunities. Special mention to Rishabh and Venky, the way they batted gave us those extra 10 runs in the end and hats off to that partnership."

Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 52 off 28 balls, including seven fours and one six. Venkatesh Iyer chipped in with 33 runs from 18 deliveries aided by four boundaries and a six.

