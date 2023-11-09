"Today they want to sleep in their own beds, not some fancy hotel" - Fans react as New Zealand bundle out Sri Lanka for 171 in 2023 World Cup clash

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 171 against New Zealand in their 2023 World Cup clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 9. Sri Lanka's paltry score came after they were put into bat by the BlackCaps for whom it is a must-win clash.

Kusal Perera top-scored with some aggressive counter-attacking batting while wickets toppled on the other end for Sri Lanka. He hit a quick-fire 51 off 28 balls, including two sixes and nine boundaries. However, the main highlight of the innings was the knock by Maheesh Theekshana.

Coming out to bat at no. 9, he remained unbeaten on 39 off 91 deliveries. More importantly, he shared a 43-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Dilshan Madhushanka to give the Lankans a little hope going into the second inning.

Trent Boult emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/27, while Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, and Lockie Ferguson took two wickets apiece. Tim Southee also settled for one wicket.

Fans on X shared mixed reactions as Sri Lanka once again failed with the bat. One user wrote:

"Sri Lanka has a flight to catch, today they want to sleep in their own beds not some fancy hotel after a hearty hoom cooked meal.."

Here are some more reactions:

New Zealand in a three-horse race for 2023 World Cup semifinal berth; Sri Lanka eye 2025 Champions Trophy spot

New Zealand are in a race with Pakistan and Afghanistan to occupy the final semifinal spot in the marquee ICC event. The Blackcaps made a stunning start to the tournament with four wins on the trot but then lost as many games after India ended their unbeaten streak. The Kiwis are currently ranked fourth with eight points from eight matches.

Pakistan (fifth) and Afghanistan (sixth) also share equal points with one match to go, but are behind New Zealand on net run rate. Thus, a win will help New Zealand consolidate their semifinal spot in the World Cup.

If either of Pakistan or Afghanistan win their last league game, then net run rate (NRR) decide a place in the top 4. The same rule will apply if both sub-continental teams win their respective last games.

However, if the Kiwis lose against Lanka, then Pakistan and Afghanistan will have better chances of qualification; as in any one of them winning will then knock New Zealand out of the tournament. Pakistan's last game is against England on November 11 while Afghanistan will take on South Africa on November 10.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are already eliminated from the World Cup after managing just two wins in eight games. The Islanders have to finish in the top seven in the points table for automatic qualification to the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Otherwise, they will have to play 2024 Champions Trophy Qualifiers.

Follow SL vs NZ 2023 World Cup live score and updates here.