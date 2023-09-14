Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently dismissed claims that Kuldeep Yadav has become a lot more lethal after tweaking his bowling run-up.

Ashwin revealed that he asked Kuldeep not to change the angle of his run-up. He further emphasized that the left-arm spinner's recent success should be credited to the line he bowls, claiming that there isn't a noticeable difference in his air speed.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin explained:

"Few commentators told how he (Kuldeep) has changed his angle of bowling run-up. Even I had a chat with him and told him how one should not do that. It's a very difficult change and he has done it."

"Has his air speed increased because of that? Actually, not much of a difference. But there is a massive difference in the line he bowls. They keep insisting about the outside-the-off-stump line. You can't bowl that line, especially in ODI cricket," he added.

Kuldeep Yadav's international career started with a lot of promise. However, his performances fizzled out soon after, resulting in him losing his place in the national team.

The talented youngster made a spectacular comeback and has emerged as skipper Rohit Sharma's go-to option in the middle overs. With nine wickets from three innings, Kuldeep is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

"That's his strength" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Kuldeep Yadav bowling slower through the air

Ravichandran Ashwin further stated that one of Kuldeep Yadav's strengths is his ability to bowl slow in the air. He suggested that he would lose that if he started bowling quickly.

The seasoned campaigner also praised Rohit Sharma for using Kuldeep effectively, elaborating:

"Kuldeep is naturally slower through the air. But that's his strength. The batter has to make the pace. And he turns the ball both ways despite being slower through the air. The only catch here is if you ask Kuldeep Yadav to bowl quicker, you will lose his natural strength."

Rohit Sharma is using him beautifully according to his strength. Sometimes, we fail to acknowledge the captain when it comes to handling a spinner," Ashwin added.

The Men in Blue will take on Bangladesh in the last Super Four fixture of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Notably, India have already qualified for the final scheduled to be played on Sunday.