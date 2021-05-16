Told Virat and Yusuf to ensure I do not fall down: Sachin Tendulkar recalls 2011 World Cup victory lap

Retired cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has revealed he asked Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan to ensure he did not fall down as Team India did the victory lap after winning the 2011 World Cup.

India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Following the famous win, the players thanked the fans with a victory lap, during which Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan lifted Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders.

Recalling the iconic moment, Sachin Tendulkar said during an interaction organized by Unacademy:

"The victory lap had one incident, when Virat and Yusuf Pathan lifted me, I told them to ensure that I do not fall down. It was not just the Indian team that won the World Cup, it was the entire nation, it is all of us who did it."

Sachin Tendulkar also admitted that the 2011 World Cup triumph was the "best cricketing day of his life”. Sharing his emotions, the 48-year-old elaborated:

"When I saw Kapil Dev lifting the World Cup in 1983, it was an unbelievable experience. I enjoyed it with my friends and I wanted to chase my dream. I decided what may come, I have to focus and chase my dream of lifting the World Cup. In Mumbai at Wankhede, it was just unbelievable, it was the best cricketing day of life. How many times you have the country celebrate, many few things are there which the entire country celebrates."

To watch the FREE LIVE Session with Sachin Tendulkar, log into: https://t.co/vX0LGCb6Ah https://t.co/u8nJsc8rTz — Unacademy (@unacademy) May 16, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar thanks medical fraternity as India fights COVID-19

India is grappling with one of its biggest crisis, as over 3 lakh COVID-19 positive cases are being reported per day, as per official numbers. Sachin Tendulkar himself tested positive for the virus earlier this year and was even admitted to a hospital.

Speaking about his battle with COVID-19, Sachin Tendulkar thanked the medical fraternity as well as his family and friends who kept him in a positive frame of mind. The Master Blaster stated:

"I think it is a difficult time for all of us, these are unprecedented times and all I can say is from my first-hand experience, the entire medical fraternity, I cannot thank them enough. How they have stayed committed to saving lives, helping so many people, and nobody has complained. Nobody has said that today we do not feel like working, they are saving lives. A big thank you to all of them."

"To my friends and family, when I was diagnosed with COVID-19, they kept me in that positive frame of mind. It is a challenging time for everyone, but we have to stay positive and help each other. My message for everyone will be to follow the new normal, washing your hands, making sure you maintain a certain level of hygiene and also to maintain social distancing," Sachin Tendulkar added.

Sachin Tendulkar recently donated INR 1 crore to help procure oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients in India. The cricketing legend made the contribution to 'Mission Oxygen', a group of young entrepreneurs in Delhi-NCR, who are importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across India.