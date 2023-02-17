Tom Blundell creates world record in New Zealand vs England 2023 Test match

Tom Blundell played a fantastic knock of 138 runs for New Zealand in the ongoing Test match against England at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The wicketkeeper-batter's century helped his nation curb England's first-innings lead down to just 19 runs.

With this knock, Blundell has now become the first wicketkeeper-batter to smash a hundred in the history of day-night Test cricket. Day-night Test matches started in 2015, with teams taking on each other in pink-ball cricket at the international level.

Day-night Test matches are less frequent than red-ball Tests, but 20 pink-ball Tests took place before the ongoing New Zealand vs England game, and not one wicketkeeper-batter could register a hundred before Tom Blundell.

Batting at No.7 for New Zealand, Blundell aggregated 138 runs off 181 balls in the first innings. His innings consisted of 19 fours and a six at a decent strike rate of 76. Blundell's 138 is now the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper in day-night Test cricket.

Tom Blundell batted with tail-enders and frustrated England's bowlers

New Zealand v England - 1st Test: Day 2 (Image: Getty)

When Blundell came out to bat, the Blackcaps were 83/5 after 27.3 overs. The Kiwis were still trailing by 239 runs when half of their side were back in the hut.

Blundell joined hands with Devon Conway to stabilize the New Zealand innings. The duo added 75 runs for the sixth wicket. After Conway's dismissal, Blundell paired up with tailenders to take the team's total past 300.

He was the last New Zealand batter to lose his wicket. James Anderson dismissed him caught and bowled when New Zealand's total was 306.

Meanwhile, England have started well in the second innings and have scored 38 runs in seven overs. You can follow the live scorecard right here.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes