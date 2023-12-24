Tom Curran's 4-match ban upheld despite Sydney Sixers appeal

England and Sydney Sixers all-rounder Tom Curran's four-match suspension for umpire intimidation has been upheld by Cricket Australia (CA), dismissing the club's appeal against the sanction.

The ban was handed down after the 28-year-old was found guilty of intimidating an umpire in an altercation before the Sixers' clash against the Hobart Hurricanes at the North Tasmania Cricket Association Ground in Launceston on December 11.

Curran was charged with a Level 3 offense under Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct for almost running into reserve umpire Muhammad Qureshi pre-match.

With the appeal unsuccessful, the all-rounder will miss the Sixers' next three outings, having already missed the clash against the Adelaide Strikers on December 22.

The general manager of Big Bash Leagues (BBL), Alistair Dobson, said in a statement:

"Umpires are part of the lifeblood of cricket and it is essential they are respected and appreciated by players at all levels of the game. We acknowledge the remorse Tom’s shown following the appeal and look forward to seeing him back in Sixers colours. Tom has been a long-time contributor to the BBL and is a clear fan-favourite and someone we hope will continue to play an integral role in the competition moving forward."

Following the ban handed out on December 21, the lead broadcaster shared the video of the incident on their social media handle.

Incidentally, Curran played the match against the Hurricanes and produced a match-winning spell of 3/19 in four overs.

The Englishman will now miss the Sixers' fixtures against the Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder, and Brisbane Heat. He will be eligible to play the second of back-to-back games against the Brisbane Heat on January 3.

"Deeply regret the way I reacted to it" - Tom Curran

Following the Sydney Sixers' appeal to the ban, Tom Curran stated his regret for the incident and apologized to everyone involved.

Sixers skipper Moises Henriques defended the England all-rounder a day after the charge and opined that the penalty was too severe.

In his statement, Curran said:

"The interaction with Umpire Qureshi took me by surprise at a time when I was very focused on my pre-match routine. I didn’t expect the stand-off that resulted. I deeply regret the way I reacted to it and the resultant impact for Umpire Qureshi, the Sydney Sixers and myself personally. My intention was always to veer off to Umpire Qureshi's right, in a similar way to my run up at the other end. I had never considered running into him and never considered that he would think that was my intention."

He added:

"However, on reflection, I should have repositioned my run up a metre or so to my left. I would not do the same if the situation arose again, and I am sorry. I am genuinely sorry that I chose to continue to practice my run up in the direction of Umpire Qureshi and if he ever thought I sought to make physical contact with him."

Curran has been an integral part of the Sixers unit over the years, and his absence for the crucial upcoming stretch could be costly for the club.

Yet, as things stand, they are one of three unbeaten teams in the BBL this season, with three wins in as many games.

