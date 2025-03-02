Tom Latham takes a sharp catch as KL Rahul falls for 23 in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Team India keeper-batter KL Rahul managed to score 23 runs off 29 balls in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 clash against New Zealand on Sunday, March 2, in Dubai. He was undone by Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner, with Tom Latham taking a sharp catch behind the stumps.

The dismissal came in the 40th over of India's innings as Mitchell Santner returned for his eighth. The left-arm spinner struck on his first delivery as Rahul went back to a length delivery but could only get an edge, with the ball spinning sharply as Latham plucked a solid catch.

Below is the video of the keeper-batter's dismissal:

Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 41 off 47 deliveries against Bangladesh in India's opening game, didn't bat in the second when the Men in Blue faced Pakistan.

KL Rahul added a brisk 44 runs with Shreyas Iyer before dismissal

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rahul stitched a crucial and brisk 44-run stand with Shreyas Iyer. The latter led the Indian batting, smashing 79 before falling to a short-pitched delivery from Will O'Rourke. Iyer had also added 98 runs with Axar Patel for the fourth wicket, who chipped in with 42 precious runs.

After winning the toss in Dubai, the Black Caps had rocked India's top order with wickets of Shubman Gill (2), Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (11), reducing the 2013 title winners to 30/3 in 6.4 overs. At the time of writing, India were 244-7 after 49 overs.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have made one change for the game, bringing in leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy for seamer Harshit Rana. New Zealand have also triggered one change to their playing XI, drafting in Daryl Mitchell for Devon Conway.

Sunday's winner will face Australia in the semi-final, while the losing side will square off against South Africa. All four semi-finalists are unbeaten in the eight-team tournament at this stage.

