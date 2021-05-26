“Tomorrow: Wheelchair” – Jimmy Neesham’s hilarious comment after returning to training 

After being away from Twitter for a few days, Jimmy Neesham is back to entertaining his fans on the social media platform. The jocose all-rounder reacted comically after returning to training following some time away from the game.

Jimmy Neesham announced his exploits on Twitter, before admitting the exertion may soon leave him in a wheelchair.

Yesterday: First bat and bowl in 4 weeks, first round of golf in 3 months.

Today: first gym session in 3 weeks.

Tomorrow: Wheelchair 😬 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) May 26, 2021

Yesterday, the Blackcaps cricketer revealed he had a batting and bowling session for the first time in four weeks. Jimmy Neesham also mentioned how he played a round of golf for the first time in three months.

Sharing his plans for today, Jimmy Neesham disclosed that he hit the gym after three three weeks.

The all-rounder comically suggested that physical activity after a period of rest would impact him, cheekily saying that he will be in a wheelchair by tomorrow.

Twitter will never not be the weirdest place on earth https://t.co/vfyVgOYxxF — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) May 26, 2021

Jimmy Neesham also responded to a fan comment later on. Jimmy Neesham was dumbfounded by the fan's ingenuity after a user advised the all-rounder to do forearm exercises if he finds himself in a wheelchair.

It has been an eventful month for the hard-hitting all-rounder. Jimmy Neesham was part of IPL 2021 at the start of the month before the tournament was halted mid-way through.

The all-rounder flew home on a charter flight and had to undergo a 336-hour quarantine in Auckland before being able to step out and finally return home.

Jimmy Neesham has no cricketing action right now

Very proud to be a part of this team 🇳🇿 https://t.co/KTIQOxpiOi — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) May 3, 2021

While the Blackcaps are preparing in England for the two-match Test series and the subsequent World Test Championship final, Jimmy Neesham is currently at home. The all-rounder is not part of the red-ball side and can enjoy a well-deserved break with New Zealand not scheduled to play white-ball cricket anytime soon.

With IPL 2021 set to resume in September, Jimmy Neesham will likely feature in the tournament with the Mumbai Indians. The all-rounder has spoken about his desire to finish the competition in the past.

For the Blackcaps, Jimmy Neesham will look to be in optimum fitness should the side play any white-ball games ahead of the T20 World Cup. The all-rounder will be a crucial part of the side that takes part in the ICC event later this year.