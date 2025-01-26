“Too good since he's started keeping long hair” – Former Pakistan batter makes hilarious statement on Tilak Varma after 2nd IND vs ENG T20I 2025

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali came up with a hilarious reaction as Tilak Varma took India over the line against England in the second T20I in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. The 54-year-old pointed out how the youngster has been doing wonders with the bat since he started keeping long hair.

Notably, Varma scored an unbeaten 72 runs off 55 balls, including five sixes and four boundaries to help India beat England by two wickets in the last-over thriller. The 22-year-old produced his best despite wickets falling at regular intervals on the other end.

Tilak Varma smashed back-to-back T20I centuries in South Africa last year. The Hyderabad-born player is yet to get out in his last four innings, amassing 318 runs. He remained unbeaten on 19 in the previous game where the Men in Blue won by seven wickets in Kolkata. His two unbeaten tons and 72* came as Suryakumar Yadav promoted him above himself to No. 3.

Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel (from 8:10 onwards):

"Tilak Varma [is] too good since he's started keeping long hair. I am joking [chuckles]."

"Very good" - Basit Ali lauds Ravi Bishnoi for playing a helping hand for Tilak Varma in India's victory against England

Basit Ali further lauded spinner Ravi Bishnoi for his helping hand with the bat for Tilak Varma in India's win over England in the second T20I. He also credited Varma for following the signals from head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The cricketer-turned-YouTuber said in the aforementioned video (from 6:28 onwards):

"Tilak Varma was not taking singles that’s when Gautam sent the message, ‘What are you doing? There’s Bishnoi. It’s not that nine wickets have fallen.' Bishnoi also ensured Tilak that he was there, he then hit two fours, very good."

Bishnoi scored an unbeaten nine off five balls, including two boundaries. The knock came after the hosts lost eight wickets for 146 while chasing 166. With the win, the Men in Blue took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The two teams will next lock horns in the third T20I in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

