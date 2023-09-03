“Too hot in Dubai, they said” - Najam Sethi lashes out at ACC for picking Sri Lanka as Asia Cup venue after IND-PAK washout

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi lashed out at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for picking Sri Lanka as a venue for Asia Cup 2023 after the India-Pakistan match in Pallekele on Saturday produced no result due to rain.

Sethi claimed that he had suggested Dubai as an alternate venue after India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, but his views were sidelined and poor excuses were made to shift matches to Sri Lanka.

There were fears of the India-Pakistan match being washed out due to predictions for rain and thunderstorms in Pallekele. The Indian innings was completed as they were bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs after winning the toss. However, Pakistan did not get a chance to bat due to persistent rain.

Taking to his official X account, Sethi criticized the ACC and wrote:

“How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable!.”

Following the no result, India and Pakistan shared points. With three points from two Group A games, Babar Azam and company qualified for the Super Fours.

India will have to avoid defeat against Nepal to ensure their qualification. If they win, they will go through. Even another washout will be enough for the Men in Blue to progress to the Super Fours.

Kishan, Pandya rescue India after batting collapse against Pakistan

Batting first after winning the toss, India got off to a poor start, losing four wickets for 66 runs against Pakistan. It did not help them that there were two rain interruptions early on. Following the first rain break, Shaheen Afridi cleaned up Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (4), while Shreyas Iyer (14) perished to Haris Rauf, again falling to the short ball.

Shubman Gill struggled to get going and was dismissed for 10 off 32 after the second rain interruption. He was bowled by Rauf as he dragged a delivery onto his stumps while attempting a tentative stroke.

Ishan Kishan (82 off 81) and Hardik Pandya (87 off 90) led an impressive fightback for the Men in Blue, adding 138 for the fifth wicket. Afridi, however, returned at the death to claim two wickets and finish with excellent figures of 4/35. Rauf (3/58) and Naseem Shah (3/36) also came up with good bowling efforts.