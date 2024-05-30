"Took the aerial route, mostly" - Sachin Tendulkar enjoys a game of golf with Brian Lara

Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar recently played a game of golf alongside former West Indies captain and batting legend Brian Lara. They were joined by Indian former cricketer Rahul Sanghvi.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Tendulkar shared a couple of pictures on Thursday, May 30, giving fans a glimpse of the golf session. He also joked about how they played a few attacking shots on the course.

Tendulkar captioned the post:

"We played some attacking shots the other day. Took the aerial route, mostly. Timed them alright."

Trending

Following their cricketing retirements, both Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara have often been spotted unwinding by playing golf. The two have, on several occasions, also spoken about their fondness for the sport.

"I just feel that they lack that final plan" - Brian Lara on Team India ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Assessing India's team for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, Brian Lara mentioned that while the side has multiple superstars in their lineup, they have still struggled to cross the final hurdle.

Pointing out how India have faltered in high-pressure matches at ICC events, Lara told Star Sports:

"I just feel that they lack that final plan. Doesn’t matter how many superstars you have, it about plan on how you gonna go about. What plans are you going to have in place? How are you gonna structure your innings. I believe Rahul Dravid gets his player to work on a certain plan to win the Cup."

India are yet to win an ICC trophy since their 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumph. They came very close at the 2023 ODI World Cup, going into the final with a 10-match winning streak. However, they suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket loss to Australia in the summit clash.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be keen to turn things around this time around by bringing home the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy. They take on Ireland in their first match of the tournament on June 5 in New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback