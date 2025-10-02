"Took the number from Matthew Wade" - Shubman Gill's stunning revelation on preparation for England tour amid IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Team India Test captain Shubman Gill revealed that he spoke to Australian legend Steve Smith during his preparations for the recent England tour. The 26-year-old also opened up on conversing with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the England series.Gill was appointed the Test captain a month before the UK tour after Rohit Sharma's red-ball retirement. The stylish right-hander entered the series under immense pressure, having struggled against the red ball in SENA conditions.Talking about his preparations for the England tour in an interview on JioStar amid the ongoing home series against the West Indies, Gill said (via Indian Express):&quot;There was pressure of not doing well outside India. But I was feeling very confident in terms of my practice, mentally, and what positions I was getting into. I spoke to Sachin Sir and also took the (phone) number from Matthew Wade (who played with Gill in the IPL team) and spoke to Steve Smith. Both said the same thing: defend straight and score square.&quot;What followed was a historic run as Gill broke records for fun in the five-Test series in England. The skipper finished with 754 runs at an average of over 75, including four centuries.Some of Gill's records included becoming India's top scorer in an innings in England and the Indian captain with the highest score in Tests. He achieved both feats during his 269 in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston.Shubman Gill's heroics in England helped India achieve a 2-2 drawShubman Gill's remarkable batting performances in England helped India achieve a 2-2 draw with a side in transition. The visitors went into the series as massive underdogs, following Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirements.India had also lost their previous two Test series against New Zealand and Australia by 0-3 and 1-3 margins, respectively. A similar script seemed inevitable when they failed to defend 371 and lost the opening Test by five wickets.However, Gill's twin centuries, including a double ton, in the second Test at Edgbaston, helped India level the series. The visitors went toe-to-toe with England in the third Test at Lord's but went down by a slim 22-run margin.A fourth century in the series in the penultimate Test at Old Trafford helped India pull off an improbable draw. They won a thrilling series finale by six runs to end Shubman Gill's first assignment as Test captain with a 2-2 result.