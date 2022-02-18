"Took the pressure off me" - Rohit Sharma highlights the importance of Virat Kohli's innings in 2nd T20I vs WI

India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma highlighted the importance of Virat Kohli's half-century in the 2nd T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens on Friday.

The home side were reeling at 10/1 when Kohli came out to bat. He looked positive right from the onset and played some glorious-looking shots to put the innings on course. Kohli soaked in the pressure and carried the innings on his shoulder to set the platform for the batters to follow.

Rohit Sharma, who has backed his favourite ward to the core, lauded Virat Kohli's magnificent 53 runs off 41 balls, which included seven boundaries and a six.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sharma said:

"Very important, that innings of his. He took the pressure off me as well. We didn't start well in the first two overs. Great finish in the end by Rishabh and Venky Iyer."

India were at 106/4 in 13.4 overs when Venkatesh Iyer was united with Rishabh Pant. The duo flourished in the end, guiding India to 186 runs in 20 overs. They added 76 runs in 35 balls to finish the proceedings on a high.

Pant remained unbeaten on 52 off 28 balls while Iyer contributed with 33 runs from 18 deliveries. Rohit also spoke about how Venkatesh, who is still early into his international career, has matured as a cricketer. The Indian captain added:

"Very happy to see how he has progressed. To see such maturity is very pleasing. He backs his skills and that is what every captain wants. In the end, he wanted to bowl one over as well. We need such characters in our team."

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



Signs were already visible in the last match! Follows up with 33(18) today.



#INDvWI No 6 isn't Venkatesh Iyer's natural position but I have always said that he is a good player of pace. Give him enough opportunities there and he can develop a pretty good option for this role.Signs were already visible in the last match! Follows up with 33(18) today. No 6 isn't Venkatesh Iyer's natural position but I have always said that he is a good player of pace. Give him enough opportunities there and he can develop a pretty good option for this role.Signs were already visible in the last match! Follows up with 33(18) today.#INDvWI

The all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh will look to continue his good run in the final game of the series with an eye on a spot in the squad for the T20 World Cup.

"We believe in his talent a lot" - Rohit Sharma on Bhuvneshwar Kumar

BCCI @BCCI



#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @Paytm Listen in to what @BhuviOfficial had to say about that brilliant 19th over under pressure. Listen in to what @BhuviOfficial had to say about that brilliant 19th over under pressure.#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @Paytm https://t.co/iXM20cWtFC

West Indies produced an outstanding performance with the bat. Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell almost took the visitors home with a 100-run stand for the third wicket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced an outstanding effort in the 19th over, giving away only four runs and picking up the crucial wicket of Pooran. The fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh returned with figures of 1/29 in his four overs. Rohit Sharma showered praise on the veteran pacer, who showed character in the death overs to bring India back into the game.

The 34-year-old said:

"Absolutely, very critical, given the situation of the game. That's where experience comes into play. Bhuvi has been doing that for many years. He is capable of nailing the yorkers and bowling the odd bouncer. We believe in his talent a lot."

The third and final T20I of the series is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Kolkata.

