Top 10 funny memes from 1st ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand 

Pakistan kicked off their three-match ODI series against New Zealand with a 6-wicket victory in the first match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday (January 9). Naseem Shah starred for the hosts with a wonderful 5-wicket haul in the first innings to set up the win for the hosts.

Batting first after losing the toss, New Zealand crawled their way to 255/9 on a sluggish surface, which also offered some turn. Many Kiwi batters got starts as seven batters crossed the 20-run mark in the line-up, but none converted them into big ones.

Michael Bracewell (43) was the top scorer for the visitors in a turbulent innings. Naseem Shah (5/57) was the wreaker in chief with the ball as he utilized the traditional swing as well as the reverse swing to good effect and reaped rich dividends.

In a modest chase of 256, the Pakistan batters played sensibly without taking any risks and guided their side home comfortably in 48.1 overs. Fakhar Zaman (56), Babar Azam (66), and Mohammad Rizwan (77*) hit fluent half-centuries to help their side chase down the target. Haris Sohail (32) and Agha Salman (13*) played useful cameos in the end to provide the finishing touches.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar Azam reflected on his team's commanding all-round performance, saying:

"The ball was not coming onto the bat very nicely during the 1st innings. The pacers kept it tight and then the spinners came in. We know that 2nd time it would be easier under lights especially with the dew. We just wanted to build the partnership as it wasn’t easy for a new batter."

"That was the plan with Fakhar to bat deep. Then the way Rizwan batted was exceptional. Our bench strength is excited to play whenever they get an opportunity."

Fans react after Pakistan's victory in the 1st ODI vs New Zealand

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the series opener between Pakistan and New Zealand. They expressed their reactions through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the first ODI:

The two teams will next face each other in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday (January 11) at the same venue.

