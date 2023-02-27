Top 10 funny memes after Australia defeat South Africa in the final to win the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs in the summit clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town on Sunday, February 26. Courtesy of their win, they have become record 6-time World Champions in the shortest format of the game.

After opting to bat first, Australia got off to a slow start as both openers found it difficult to score briskly on the used surface. Marizanne Kapp dismissed Alyssa Healy (18 off 20 balls) in the fifth over to draw first blood for the host nation. The Australian team management promoted Ashleigh Gardner to the no. 3 spot to up the ante after a sedate start in the powerplay.

Gardner (29) hit a couple of boundaries and gave them some momentum but could not play a substantial knock. Beth Mooney (74*) anchored the innings well and ensured that her team reached a decent total of 156/6.

In a tricky chase of 157, the South African top-order struggled for runs in the powerplay. They could only score 22/1 in the first six overs as Australia dictated terms with the ball.

Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt (61) injected much-needed impetus into the middle overs with some big hits, bringing her team into contention. However, the lack of support from other batters left Wolvaardt with too much to do for herself. She eventually was dismissed in the 17th over, trying to keep up with the high required run rate.

South Africa's chase was derailed from there, as they ended up with 137/6 in 20 overs and lost the match by 19 runs. Reflecting on their campaign in the tournament, losing captain Sune Luus said in the post-match presentation:

"It has been absolutely amazing in front of a crowd. Never ever imaged to be in the final and to play in front of such a packed crowd. ,If you had told me before the game Australia would only get 156, I would have taken it. We just lost wickets at regular intervals but proud of our effort. Obviously, there is no going backwards from here on. Just need more and more girls knocking on the door."

