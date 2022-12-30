Top 10 funny memes after Babar Azam's brave declaration on Day 5 of 1st Test vs New Zealand results in a thrilling draw 

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi ended in a draw on Friday, December 30. After four days of little action, the Test produced some thrilling moments on the final day to entertain the fans.

Pakistan began Day 5 with an overnight score of 77/2 and lost the wicket of nightwatchman Nauman Ali soon after the resumption of play. Babar Azam (14), who came in next, could not convert his start as he departed in the 40th over to leave his side in a spot of bother.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (53) and Imam-ul-Haq (96) stitched together a crucial partnership at this juncture to resurrect Pakistan's innings. New Zealand came back into the contest by dismissing both these set batters and boosting their chances of a win.

Saud Shakeel (55*) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (43) poured water on the Kiwis' hopes with their 71-run partnership and steered their side to safety.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam then made a brave decision by declaring at 311/8, with around 17 overs left in the day. In the last hour, New Zealand needed 138 runs to win from 15 overs. The visiting side tried their best as they raced off to 61/1 in 7.3 overs before the umpires called off the game due to a bad light situation.

Speaking after the game, the Pakistan skipper said:

"We wanted a result here in our favor, so we took the chance but light faded and did not help anyone really. Our fifth bowler is Salman but he was a bit under the weather in this game, hence he could not bowl. But he should be fine for the next match I feel.

"Saud and Wasim batted really well, especially Wasim who played positive cricket and scored some key runs. Saud again, was impressive with his matured batting."

Fans react as 1st Test between New Zealand and Pakistan ends in a draw

Fans enjoyed thrilling action on Day 5 of the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan. They took to social media to express their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

The second Test between the two sides will begin on January 2 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Poll : 0 votes