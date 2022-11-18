Top 10 funny memes as BCCI sacks selection committee 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacked the national selection committee of Team India on Friday (November 18), which comprised Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh, Debasis Mohanty, and Chetan Sharma (chairman).

The selection panel has been operative for the last two years. During their tenure, they have made a few significant and controversial decisions, like removing Virat Kohli from the captaincy.

Following India's unceremonious semi-final exit in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022, the BCCI has reviewed the period and fired the selection panel. India also exited the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE last year during the term of the same committee.

Fans reacted positively to the latest developments in Indian cricket. They lauded the BCCI for ringing in the required changes by disbanding the selection panel after yet another disappointing World Cup loss.

A few Virat Kohli fans also took the opportunity and brutally trolled the Chetan Sharma-led committee for removing the captaincy of their favorite player last year.

BCCI invited fresh applications for the five Selector posts

The Indian Cricket Board invited new applications for the vacated five positions in the selection panel via a media advisory. As per the statement, applicants needed to fulfill the following criteria for their applications to be considered:

"Should have played a minimum of a) 7 Test matches; OR b) 30 First Class matches; OR c) 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches."

"Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago."

"No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee."

"Applications should be submitted by 1800 hrs IST on November 28, 2022."

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : BCCI invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men).



Details : NEWS: BCCI invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men).Details : bcci.tv/articles/2022/… 🚨NEWS🚨: BCCI invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men).Details : bcci.tv/articles/2022/…

Do you think it was the right move to fire selectors? Sound off in the comments section.

