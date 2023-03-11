Top 10 funny memes from Day 3 of the 4th India vs Australia Test in Ahmedabad

Team India made a comeback in the fourth Test by batting for the entire duration on Day 3 (Saturday, March 11) after Australia scored 480 in their first innings. Shubman Gill was impressive with the bat as he hit his second Test century and led India's charge on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

After resuming the day with an overnight score of 36/0, India got off to a decent start. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played aggressively against Mitchell Starc, who employed short-pitched bowling early. The duo managed to accumulate quick runs and forced Australian captain Steve Smith to take Starc out of the attack.

Matthew Kuhnemann came in and immediately dismissed Rohit Sharma with an innocuous delivery against the run of play. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara (42 off 121 balls) then stitched together a 113-run partnership for the second wicket to stabilize things. After 42 overs, Australia finally managed to get a breakthrough as Todd Murphy trapped Pujara in front of the stumps.

Gill motored along at the other end in the company of Virat Kohli and notched up a fluent century. Kohli started off tentatively by edging a couple of deliveries but soon found his mojo and reached his first half-century after 16 Test innings.

Team India reached 289/3 at stumps on Day 3 with Ravindra Jadeja (16*) and Virat Kohli (59*) at the crease.

Speaking after the stumps, Shubman Gill reflected on his magnificent knock and said:

"It feels great to score a hundred here, which is my IPL home ground. It is glad to get some runs here. The pitch was pretty good to bat on. Anything happening off the pitch was of the rough area. I was looking to pick singles whenever possible and trying to be positive.

"They weren't attacking that much today. We are now three down and almost scored 300, so we would look to get a big score on Day 4. Who knows the wicket might help our bowlers on Day 5."

Fans react after India reached 289/3 at stumps on Day 3 of the 4th Test vs Australia

Fans enjoyed the action on Day 3 of the fourth Test today. They expressed their views by sharing memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

