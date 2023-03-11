Top 10 funny memes after a fan successfully searched for the missing ball near sight screen on day 2 of 4th Test between India and Australia

An Indian fan in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 10) experienced a wonderful moment during the fag end of the day.

During the final over of Day 2 of the fourth India versus Australia Test, Shubman Gill hit a six against Nathan Lyon. The ball cleared the straight boundary easily and fell near the vacant area covered by a white sheet in the vicinity of the sight screen. The fan seated near the area took responsibility and tried to find the ball.

As he was unable to find it for a while, the on-field umpires decided to call the third umpire to procure a new ball. Meanwhile, after a rigorous search under the sheets, the fan finally found the ball. He celebrated his achievement briefly before throwing the ball into the ground for the resumption of the action.

Cricket enthusiasts observed the intriguing incident and took to Twitter and Instagram to express their views by compiling hilarious memes. Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

"Probably a holding role for me tomorrow with the ball"- Cameron Green on his gameplan for Day 3 of the 4th Test vs India

Speaking after the conclusion of the second day's play, Cameron Green opened up that he would most likely do the holding job with the ball on Day 3. He claimed that the spinners are expected to be the enforcers.

The young all-rounder played a magnificent knock with the bat and notched up his maiden Test century on Friday. He reflected on the knock and said:

"Uzzy (Khawaja) was out there for my whole innings. He helped me so much out there with his experience. He's batted beautifully in this series. (Success in subcontinent) Probably down to a lot of factors. Some of the junior cricketers from Australia get the MRF tours down in Chennai. Grateful for a chance to do that. The players in the dressing room also obviously help a lot with the knowledge they share."

Green added:

"The spin bowlers were defensive on this wicket, they want to bog you down. So, not a lot of thinking behind that, just didn't want to allow that to happen. We wanted to see if we can pick up anything from the Indian bowlers. You have to swallow your ego a bit when you've been driven for a few. Probably a holding role for me tomorrow with the ball."

Team India were 36/0 at the stumps on Day 2, trailing by 444 runs. The onus will be on the top and middle order to bat sensibly on the third day to bring India back into the contest.

