Top 10 funny memes after India becomes No.1-ranked Test team in ICC rankings for a few hours due to technical glitch 

Team India became the top-ranked team in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings for a few hours on Tuesday, January 17, before Australia reclaimed the No. 1 spot. This supposedly occurred due to a technical glitch in the ICC's ranking system.

Australia have won their last two Test series in dominant fashion and distanced themselves from the other teams in the rankings. They whitewashed West Indies in the two-match series before beating South Africa by a 2-0 margin in the three-match rubber.

Team India, meanwhile, registered a 2-0 away clean sweep Test series victory against Bangladesh last month. Currently, the Men in Blue have 115 rating points and occupy the second position in the ICC rankings, while Australia hold the pole position with 126 rating points.

Both teams will face off in a four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy next month. The result of the series might affect the rankings.

"If they produce unreasonable wickets like they did half the series last time, we won’t win" - Ian Healy on Australia's chances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Australian player Ian Healy reckons that the Pat Cummins-led side are well-equipped to defeat Team India in their backyard if the pitches don't assist the spinners too much. He opined that half of the surfaces used during Australia's previous Test series in India in 2017 were unreasonable and unfair.

Speaking to SENQ Breakfast, Healy analyzed Australia's chances in the 2023 BGT series, saying:

"They’ve got a good team but I’m not too scared of their spinners unless they produce unreasonable wickets. If they produce unreasonable wickets like they did half the series last time, we won’t win, two wickets were just terrible, unfair, spinners jumping over your head on day.

He added:

"So that type of thing they will play better on than we will, but if they get flat wickets that India used to put out, nice flat batting wickets and bowlers have to work really hard, I think we can do it. But 2-1 India, if Starc’s unavailable in the first match."

The first India-Australia will start in Nagpur on February 9.

