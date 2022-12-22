Top 10 funny memes after India bundle out Bangladesh for 227 on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Team India began the second Test on a positive note by bundling out Bangladesh for 227 runs on Day 1 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday (December 22).

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss this morning and opted to bat first on a greenish surface. Nazmul Hossain Shanto (24) and Zakir Hasan (15) put on a 39-run opening partnership and played out the first hour without losing a wicket.

Comeback man Jaydev Unadkat broke the stand in the 15th over by dismissing Zakir Hasan to give the visitors their first breakthrough. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed another opener, Nazmul Hossain, in the very next over to deliver twin blows to the hosts.

Mominul Haque then got set at one end and anchored the innings for the hosts. The former Bangladesh Test skipper looked in nice rhythm as he played fluent strokes against both pacers and spinners. However, he did not receive much support from the other end.

The likes of Shakib Al Hasan (16), Mushfiqur Rahim (26), and Litton Das (25) got starts in the middle order but failed to convert them into substantial knocks. Indian bowlers were relentless throughout and kept attacking in pairs.

After a lone fight, Mominul Haque (84) departed in the 74th over while facing Ashwin's carrom ball. The veteran off-spinner finished the innings in the same over by scalping the final wicket of Khaled Ahmed. Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were the picks of the bowlers, picking up four wickets apiece.

"There was a bit at the start for the fast-bowlers. The odd ball was kicking off the wicket and some of them were seaming. It was very important to keep bowling the right areas and I was trying to do that. When Ash started we thought it was going to turn more. Once the ball got softer it turned less but then it turned more later."

He added:

"The ball is going a bit slow because of the dry grass. It's a little spongy. The ball was doing nothing for a bit and we tried to reverse it. Because of that we got some wickets. We knew that if there wasn't much for the fast-bowlers or the spinners we had to bowl wicket to wicket."

