Top 10 funny memes after India's convincing 188-run victory over Bangladesh in the 1st Test

KL Rahul-led Team India defeated Bangladesh by 188 runs on the fifth day of the first Test on Sunday, December 18, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. It was also Rahul's first victory as a captain in Test cricket. He lost his debut match as skipper against South Africa earlier this year.

Bangladesh began the final day with an overnight score of 272/6, needing 241 runs for victory with four wickets in hand. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who frustrated Indian bowlers by batting out 14 overs before the stumps on Day 4, resumed their battle on the final day.

Mohammed Siraj quickly broke the threatening partnership by dismissing Mehidy Hasan to provide India with a massive breakthrough. Shakib (84) then switched gears and resorted to aggressive shots in the company of tailenders.

After a few lusty blows, he perished in the 111th over while trying to hit big against Kuldeep Yadav. Bowlers wrapped up the Bangladesh innings hastily after Shakib's departure. Axar Patel (4/77) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/73) were the picks of the bowlers for the visitors in the second innings.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, victorious captain Rahul reflected on his side's performance and said:

"The ODI series didn't go our way. It's a hard-fought test match, we have to work hard to win this match and the way we did is great. The pitch did flatten out but it didn't worry us. There wasn't much on the pitch but their openers batted well. We didn't play test cricket for a while and we know nothing comes easy. Happy to start our Test season on a winning note.

"Very pleasing with the way we bowled, the energy is high. The pitch wasn't assisting but the bowlers did generate something. We won the Test match and I am happy, so we will think about what we need to do in the second match."

Fans react after India take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series

Cricket fans enjoyed the action that unfolded during the first Test in Chattogram. They expressed their views after Team India's victory by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

The second Bangladesh-India Test will commence on Thursday, December 22, in Dhaka.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes