Top 10 funny memes after India's humiliating ODI series loss vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh defeated Team India by five runs in the second ODI on Wednesday, December 7, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. They took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series after winning their first match by one wicket.

The hosts batted first in the contest after winning the toss. The last match's hero Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100*), continued his form and notched up a sensational century to power Bangladesh to a decent total of 271/7.

The home team was reeling under pressure at one juncture with 69/6 on the board after 19 overs. Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah (77) rescued their side from a precarious situation. They compiled a match-defining 148-run partnership to put their side in a commanding position.

In response, Team India lost wickets of both their openers, Virat Kohli (5) and Shikhar Dhawan (8), within three overs. Shreyas Iyer (82) tried to anchor the innings from one end, but he kept losing his partners as India lost four wickets with just 65 on the scoreboard.

Axar Patel (56) played an aggressive knock and lent some support to Iyer, who was waging a lone battle until then. Just as the duo looked threatening, Mehidy Hasan dismissed Shreyas Iyer to give his side a massive breakthrough. Axar Patel also followed him to the pavilion soon after, leaving his team in a heap of trouble.

Captain Rohit Sharma (51*), who suffered a thumb injury while fielding, came into bat at number 9 in the batting order and put in a valiant effort. However, it was rendered insufficient in the end, as they lost the match by five runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reviewed his team's performance in the contest and said:

"Honestly when you lose a game, there's positives and negatives, we allowed Bangladesh to get back into the game but the start was great, the middle overs and backend is hurting us, something that we need to realize quickly, time is not in our hands, not taking anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah, it was a brilliant partnership."

India and Bangladesh will face off in the final ODI of the series on Saturday, December 10, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

