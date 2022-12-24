Top 10 funny memes as India's top-order collapses meekly in a small chase of 145 on Day 3 of the 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

Team India's top order put on a dismal showing on Day 3 of the second Test against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 24. They collapsed while chasing 145 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

At stumps on Day 3, Men in Blue were reeling under pressure with 45/4 on the board. Axar Patel (26*) and Jaydev Unadkat (3*) remained unbeaten at the end.

Bangladesh began the day with an overnight score of 7/0. Ravichandran Ashwin gave an early breakthrough to the visitors by dismissing Nazmul Hossain Shanto in the eighth over. The Indians bowled tight lines and managed to reduce the hosts to 113/6 in 45.3 overs.

Litton Das (73) played a wonderful counter-attacking knock at this juncture to give some respectability to Bangladesh's total. Nurul Hasan (31) and Taskin Ahmed (31) provided him able company with handy knocks.

Virat Kohli dropped multiple catches in this passage of play and gave lives to these batters, who utilized them. Bangladesh's lower-order resistance finally ended in the last session when they got all-out for 231 in the 71st over.

In a tricky chase in the final innings, KL Rahul (2), Shubman Gill (7), Cheteshwar Pujara (6), and Virat Kohli (1) failed to see off a few overs in the final session. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3/12) and Shakib Al Hasan (1/21) spun a web around the batters and triggered a top-order collapse.

Speaking at the end of Day 3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz reflected on their chances in the Test and said:

"Just want to think about positives, it might be difficult to bat, I think about bowling in good areas always. We have a great chance here, India are a good batting side, in the morning if we get two more wickets and we'll definitely be in the front."

He added:

"It was a brilliant ball, tried to bowl in the rough areas for Pujara. Early wicket is key for us tomorrow, I can do better but will try."

Fans react after Indian batters fail once again in a pressure situation in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Fans were disappointed with India's timid batting approach on Day 3 of the second Test on Saturday. They expressed their views on the action by sharing hilarious memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Savage @arcomedys too tired to work, too afraid to lose job. KL Rahul is literally me. too tired to work, too afraid to lose job. KL Rahul is literally me. https://t.co/1VAhseM6DK

D @A7pha_ Even Kl Rahul does not know why he is in playing XI !!! #INDvsBAN Even Kl Rahul does not know why he is in playing XI !!! #INDvsBAN https://t.co/2MfH1odgZg

ರಾಮ್_ತೀರ್ಥಹಳ್ಳಿ @RamThirthahalli ...

4 innings - 45 runs 🤷..

#ViratKohli #INDvBAN #KLRahul Virat Kohli fans after seeing Virat Kohli s performance in this test series 🥺...4 innings - 45 runs 🤷.. Virat Kohli fans after seeing Virat Kohli s performance in this test series 🥺😑😞...4 innings - 45 runs 🤷..#ViratKohli #INDvBAN #KLRahul https://t.co/EO5YwqxcB1

Siddhesh @Sidiouslly #INDvBAN



Ab lagta hai isko phir se Message karna padega Ab lagta hai isko phir se Message karna padega #INDvBANAb lagta hai isko phir se Message karna padega https://t.co/FWGuE6MXtC

Jay Purohit @saleswithjai #india #Bangladesh Axar Patel be like after scoring 26* runs out of 45/4 in 4th innings while Pujara Gill KL & Kohli departs for nothing. #INDvBAN Axar Patel be like after scoring 26* runs out of 45/4 in 4th innings while Pujara Gill KL & Kohli departs for nothing. #INDvBAN #india #Bangladesh https://t.co/7KntvbX7mJ

Do you think India can chase down the required 100 runs on day 4 and win the match? Sound off in the comments section.

