Top 10 funny memes after India set a daunting 513-run target for Bangladesh on Day 3 of 1st Test

Team India asserted their dominance in the first Test against Bangladesh by setting a mammoth 513-run target for the hosts on Friday, December 16. They batted brilliantly on Day 3 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The visitors are now in the driver's seat to win the opening Test and go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Bangladesh began the day with 133/8 on the scoreboard. Indian bowlers scalped the remaining two wickets in quick succession by bundling out the hosts for 150 within 30 minutes.

Shubman Gill (110) and KL Rahul (23) put on a 70-run partnership before Rahul fell in the 23rd over, once again failing to convert his start. Cheteshwar Pujara (102*) and Gill then stitched a 113-run stand for the second wicket and helped their side march ahead in the contest.

Shubman Gill smacked his maiden Test century while Pujara reached the three-figure mark for the first time after 51 innings. KL Rahul declared the innings right after Pujara reached his century and set Bangladesh a target of 513 runs in their final innings.

The home team openers Najmul Hossain Shanto (25*) and Zakir Hasan (17*) played out the tricky 12 overs in the final session. The hosts ended with 42/0 at the stumps. They still need 471 runs to win the contest with two days remaining.

Fans enjoyed the action that unfolded on Day 3 of the first Test on Friday. They expressed their views on the action by sharing hilarious memes on Instagram.

"It does feel that the result is inevitable"- Dinesh Karthik deems Team India as firm favorites to win the first Test

Dinesh Karthik feels that India have almost sealed the first Test after setting a daunting target of 513 runs ahead of the hosts in the final innings.

The veteran Tamil Nadu-born player highlighted that Bangladesh batters would find it difficult to score runs on Days 4 and 5. He pointed out that the pitch has been getting slower, and the spinners will be expected to extract more turn.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the end of Day 3, Dinesh Karthik reviewed the action and said:

"It does feel that the result is inevitable. Scoring 513 on a slow wicket, which is getting a little bit of a turn on Day 3, and is probably going to get slower. I don't think scoring is a possibility. The only way they can cause a little bit of mental harm to Team India is by batting all day tomorrow."

On Cheteshwar Pujara ending his Test century drought, he said:

"We are all used to seeing him bat at a certain tempo, which is not very high in terms of strike rate. He's generally known to absorb pressure by blocking out a lot of balls. It's good to see him come out and do what he's done."

He added:

"A lot of this comes from the confidence he's gained while playing for Sussex. He was able to get the hundred that had eluded him for some time. That should calm him down a lot before the big series that is coming up."

