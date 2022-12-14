Top 10 funny memes as Indian openers KL Rahul and Shubman Gill fail against Bangladesh on Day 1 of 1st Test 

Team India openers KL Rahul (22) and Shubman Gill (20) failed to give their side a good start on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 14, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma missed the match as he is nursing a finger injury he sustained during the ODI series. In his absence, KL Rahul took over the leadership reins, while Shubman Gill grabbed the vacant opening slot for this contest.

KL Rahul won the toss on a decent track and chose to bat first. He and Gill started the proceedings on a positive note by playing good cricket in the first hour. However, Gill departed in the 14th over while trying to play a paddle sweep to give the hosts a much-needed opening and a breakthrough.

Bangladesh bowlers then rode the momentum after the wicket and put a tight leash on the scoring rate. The strategy worked for them as Rahul also got out in the 19th over after inside edging the ball onto the stumps.

Fans were not pleased with the performance of the opening duo in the batting-friendly conditions. They took to social media platforms and voiced their opinions by sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the best ones:

Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 @smileandraja KL Rahul's contribution in all 3 format KL Rahul's contribution in all 3 format https://t.co/UX92Law6Pd

ജയനിസം ᵇʳᵘᵗᵘ 🇦🇷 @Brutu24 how? Who's that Ciminal master mind behind this plan to loot and torture Indian Fans? Nation wants to know KL Rahul with 35 Avg opening and captaininghow? Who's that Ciminal master mind behind this plan to loot and torture Indian Fans? Nation wants to know KL Rahul with 35 Avg opening and captaining 🇮🇳 how? Who's that Ciminal master mind behind this plan to loot and torture Indian Fans? Nation wants to know https://t.co/q4tJWH9IIv

"You are going to see a lot of aggressive cricket from our side" - KL Rahul ahead of the 1st Test against Bangladesh

Team India stand-in skipper KL Rahul recently opened up that they will play an aggressive brand of cricket in Tests in the near future. He further explained that they would not go into the game with a predetermined mindset but would gage the situation and try to react to their best ability.

Speaking at a pre-match conference ahead of the first Test in Chattogram, Rahul said:

“We won’t go in with any set mindset. There is a history of a certain venue. You look at the numbers and you take certain pointers from that. Every session, the demand of the team will be different, so we will assess that. One thing is for sure - you are going to see a lot of aggressive cricket from our side.”

