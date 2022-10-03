Top 10 funny memes after Jasprit Bumrah officially ruled out of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts later this month.

The speedster was initially ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. After a thorough diagnosis at the NCA in Bangalore, the medical team discovered the severity of Bumrah's back injury, which will force him to remain sidelined.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided an official update on the matter with a statement that read:

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.

The BCCI disclosed that they would announce Bumrah's replacement for the World Cup squad in the coming days. Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami, who are currently in the reserves, are the favorites to claim the vacant spot. The statement added:

"The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon."

BCCI @BCCI



More details here - #TeamIndia NEWS - Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS - Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #TeamIndia

According to reports, Bumrah could be sidelined for four to six months. The bowling department, especially in death overs, has been the Achilles heel of Team India in the recent past.

It will be a massive blow for Rohit Sharma and Co. as they have to cope without the services of Bumrah, one of the premier bowlers of this generation.

Fans react after BCCI rules Jasprit Bumrah out of 2022 T20 World Cup

Fans took note of the disappointing news and then expressed their views on Twitter by sharing hilarious memes. They were concerned about Team India's bowling attack in Bumrah's absence at the upcoming World Cup .

Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

Dr Gill @ikpsgill1 Jasprit Bumrah visits a doctor… Jasprit Bumrah visits a doctor… https://t.co/Bt19JcDjl9

DEBARATI @DebAnu2002

#JaspritBumrah #T20WorldCup Jasprit Bumrah will not be able to play T20 World Cup due to injury , everybody knew it except BCCI Jasprit Bumrah will not be able to play T20 World Cup due to injury , everybody knew it except BCCI 😂#JaspritBumrah #T20WorldCup https://t.co/Ha0r4ualZ4

dixarth @dixarth Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony https://t.co/I931qC4b1J

Rego fernando @icareall_rf Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 but will play IPL 2023.



BCCI = Jay Shah Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 but will play IPL 2023.BCCI = Jay Shah https://t.co/kzZTNIuRc9

Shruti @kadak_chai_ #JaspritBumrah



Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of ICC Men Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of ICC Men #T20WorldCup #JaspritBumrah Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of ICC Men #T20WorldCup https://t.co/OkV5AACxsJ

Cric kid  @ritvik5_ Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 but will play IPL 2023. Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 but will play IPL 2023. https://t.co/XAQx0Lj9QH

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

Who do you think should replace Bumrah in the Indian World Cup squad? Sound off in the comments section.

LIVE POLL Q. Who should replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad? Mohammae Siraj Umran Malik 0 votes so far