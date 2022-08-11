Top 10 funny memes after KL Rahul replaces Shikhar Dhawan as Team India captain for the Zimbabwe series

The BCCI recently drafted KL Rahul into the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe after the maverick batter received a green signal from the medical team. The 30-year-old has been on the sidelines since the conclusion of IPL 2022 due to injury issues.

After completing rehabilitation at the NCA, Rahul was supposed to participate in the 5five-match T20I series against the West Indies. However, a positive COVID-19 test ahead of the tour prolonged his comeback trail.

Having passed a recent assessment of the BCCI medical crew, KL Rahul has now replaced Shikhar Dhawan as the captain of the Indian side for the three-match ODI series against the Zimbabwe team. A statement signed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah read:

"The BCCI medical team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy."

BCCI @BCCI



More details here - #TeamIndia NEWS - KL Rahul cleared to play; set to lead Team India in Zimbabwe.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS - KL Rahul cleared to play; set to lead Team India in Zimbabwe.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #TeamIndia https://t.co/1SdIJYu6hv

This latest development has received mixed reactions from cricket fans across the country. Some were happy to learn about KL Rahul's recovery ahead of crucial upcoming tournaments.

However, other fans expressed their sympathy for Shikhar Dhawan, who was unceremoniously demoted from the captaincy role after KL Rahul's inclusion into the side.

Fans expressed all their views in the form of some intriguing memes. Here are some of the best reactions:

Anonymous9726 @Anonymous97261

to lead the squad for

Whenever a new tournament is announced,

BCCI for no reason at all: #BCCI :Board of changing captaincy. #KLRahul to lead the squad for #ZIMvIND tourWhenever a new tournament is announced,BCCI for no reason at all: #BCCI :Board of changing captaincy.#KLRahul to lead the squad for #ZIMvIND tourWhenever a new tournament is announced,BCCI for no reason at all: https://t.co/4HnQsjUCWJ

Schedule and Team India's squad for Zimbabwe tour

The KL Rahul-led side will commence the tour of the African nation with the first ODI taking place on August 18 at the Harare Sports Club. The same venue will host subsequent matches on August 20 and 22.

Many senior players will miss this series as part of workload management.

Here is the itinerary for the series:

1st ODI - August 18 (Thursday)| Venue - Harare Sports Club, Harare | Start time: 12:45 PM (IST)

2nd ODI - August 20 (Saturday)| Venue - Harare Sports Club, Harare | Start time: 12:45 PM (IST)

3rd ODI - August 22 (Monday)| Venue - Harare Sports Club, Harare | Start time: 12:45 PM (IST)

India's squad for Zimbabwe ODIs

KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar