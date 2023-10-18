Top 10 funny memes as New Zealand beat Afghanistan comfortably and reclaims top position in 2023 World Cup points table

New Zealand registered a clinical 149-run victory in the 16th match of the 2023 World Cup against Afghanistan on Wednesday (October 18) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. He felt that dew might assist their batting department in the chase.

The Kiwis managed to reach 288/6 in 50 overs on the back of half-centuries from Will Young (54), Tom Latham (68), and Glenn Phillips (71). They also received some support from Mark Chapman (25* in 12 balls), who finished the innings on a high with a blazing cameo.

Afghanistan were abysmal on the field as they dropped multiple catches and gave reprieves to New Zealanders, who took advantage and took their side to a decent total.

Mitchell Santner (3/39), Lockie Ferguson (3/19), and Trent Boult (2/18) then bowled magnificently to bundle out Afghanistan cheaply for 139 in 34.4 overs.

Cricket fans on social media reacted to the one-sided 2023 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan on Wednesday. They expressed their views through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

We were put under pressure but the way we came back at the back end was exceptional: New Zealand captain Tom Latham

After the conclusion of the match on Wednesday, Black Caps skipper Tom Latham reflected on the win and said:

"Another great performance. We were put under pressure but the way we came back at the back end was exceptional. The bowlers were exceptional upfront and then finished it off rather quickly. At that time, we had lost a wicket and thought of building a partnership together. There were a few chances here and there and we managed to capitalise on the partnership."

He further added:

"Glenn played a fantastic innings and took the pressure off me. Batting is all about partnerships and that worked there. The first 10 overs with the seamers and then Mitch Santner bowling so well on the back of some good performance. Again, another big challenge coming up. India, then Australia. We are playing good cricket, so we are confident."

New Zealand have moved to the first position in the points table after the win today. They have won all their matches so far in the World Cup, including the tournament opener against defending champions England. While the competition is only going to heat up, the Kiwis are once again looking in very good shape.