Top 10 funny memes after New Zealand beat India in the 1st T20I on a rank turner in Ranchi

The Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand humbled Team India by handing them a 21-run defeat in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday (January 27) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Daryl Mitchell starred for the Kiwis team with a match-defining half-century, which earned him the player of the match award.

New Zealand lost the toss and were asked to bat first. They managed a total of 176/6 with Devon Conway (52) and Daryl Mitchell (59*) starring with the bat. Washington Sundar (2/22) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/20) were the picks of Team India's bowlers.

The Indian batters faltered in the chase as they lacked an effective game plan to counter the spin-friendly conditions. Mitchell Santner (2/11) bowled an extremely economical spell and spun a web around the batters. After the top-order collapsed, Suryakumar Yadav (47) played a counter-attacking knock and tried to salvage the situation, but perished in the process.

Washington Sundar (50 off 28 balls) waged a lone battle by launching a late onslaught. However, the target proved to be too much as he did not get any support from the other end.

Fans on social media enjoyed the first T20I between India and New Zealand on Friday. They expressed their views by posting engaging memes about the game.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"It was a bit of a shock for everyone involved as to how much it spun in the second innings" - New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner

Speaking at the post-match presentation, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner revealed that the amount of spin on offer in the second innings surprised them. Santner admitted that he initially thought the target was not a safe one. However, it eventually proved to be enough, as dew did not dictate the terms as expected and the surface assisted spinners throughout.

Santner said:

"It was a bit of a shock for everyone involved as to how much it spun in the second innings. It was a great game, pretty tight in the end. And it was nice to see the ball spin a bit more (grins). I don't think we were ever safe with 170 odd."

He added:

"It was great that Daryl hit a couple over the ropes. He batted extremely well as did Dev (Conway). But we knew we had to bowl extremely well. Good to get some wickets in the powerplay with which we struggled in the one-day series. (On the turn on offer) It was a shock to us as well. At the toss, we would have bowled. We know chasing is so good over here."

Team India and New Zealand will face off in the second ODI on Sunday, January 29, in Lucknow.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes