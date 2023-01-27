Top 10 funny memes as New Zealand reach 176/6 in 1st T20I against India in Ranchi

New Zealand posted a decent total of 176/6 on a tricky surface in the first T20I against India on Friday, January 27, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Indian captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Kiwis got off to a brisk start as Finn Allen (35) overcame a lean patch and played aggressively, taking on the bowlers from the outset. Washington Sundar (2/22) provided the first breakthrough for India by dismissing Allen in the fifth over and breaking the 43-run opening stand.

Sundar also sent Mark Chapman back for a duck in the same over to further stall New Zealand's progress. Devon Conway (52) looked in great rhythm and ensured the scoring rate did not dip significantly amidst the fall of wickets at the other end.

Conway did not let Umran Malik settle into his spell, smashing 16 runs off his only over. Glenn Phillips (17 off 22 balls) supported him for a while with a careful knock before perishing while attempting a big shot against Kuldeep Yadav (1/20) in the 13th over.

Devon Conway departed soon after reaching his half-century, trying to up the ante. Daryl Mitchell (59* off 30 balls) provided the much-needed impetus in the death overs to finish the innings on a high. He smashed 27 runs off the final over of the first innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer had a forgettable day as he gave away 51 runs in his four overs.

Fans react as New Zealand set a target of 177 for Team India in 1st T20I

Fans enjoyed an action-filled first innings of the series opener in Ranchi. They took to social media to express their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best reactions:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy 🥳 #INDvNZ Fine inning from Glenn Phillips 17 runs off 22 balls, strike rate 77...Very well played, impressive stuff Fine inning from Glenn Phillips 17 runs off 22 balls, strike rate 77...Very well played, impressive stuff👏🥳 #INDvNZ https://t.co/2Lc9lYuecE

After nine overs, the Men in Blue reached 63/3 in the chase of 177.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes