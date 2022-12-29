Top 10 funny memes after New Zealand reach 612/9 and declare on Day 4 of 1st Test vs Pakistan

New Zealand notched up a mammoth score of 612/9 in their first innings on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday, December 29, in Karachi. Pakistan bowlers toiled hard for 194.5 overs in the innings but failed to pick up all ten wickets.

The visitors began the day with an overnight score of 440/6. Kane Williamson and Ish Sodhi (65 off 180 balls) batted fluently throughout the first session and extended New Zealand's lead with their 154-run partnership for the seventh wicket. They batted patiently and managed to tire and frustrate the Pakistan bowlers.

After the duo piled on the misery by batting together for 329 balls, Abrar Ahmed finally broke the stand in the 188th over by dismissing Sodhi, with Williamson on the brink of a double century.

The talismanic batter reached the landmark in the next couple of overs before Tim Southee declared the innings. With his magnificent effort, Kane Williamson now has five double centuries in Test cricket, the most for a New Zealand cricketer.

Abrar Ahmed (5/205) finished with a five-wicket haul but had to bowl 67.5 overs in the innings. His spin partner Nauman Ali (3/185) also put in a marathon effort by bowling 63 overs. On a flat pitch, Pakistan's bowling attack looked completely ineffective and lacked penetration.

In response, Pakistan reached 77/2 at stumps on Day 4 and still trails by 97 runs. The Kiwis will be looking to pick up quick wickets on Day 5 to force a positive result. Meanwhile, Pakistan might play for a draw as they are far behind their opponents at this juncture.

Fans react as Kane Williamson's 200* puts New Zealand ahead in the 1st Test vs Pakistan

Fans witnessed attritional Test cricket on Day 4 of the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan. They took to social media platforms to express their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

The Men in Green will begin Day 5 of the Test with Imam-ul-Haq (45*) and night-watchman Nauman Ali (4*) at the crease.

