New Zealand notched up a total of 277/5 and declared in their second innings on Day 4 of the second Test against Pakistan on Thursday, January 5, in Karachi. With a late declaration on the fourth day, the Kiwis laid the foundation for Day 5 of the contest.

The visitors wrapped up quickly this morning as Babar Azam's side could only add one run to their overnight score before getting all-out for 408. Mir Hamza gave the hosts the perfect start in the third innings by dismissing first-innings centurion Devon Conway for a golden duck.

Tom Latham (71) and Kane Williamson then stitched together a 109-run partnership for the second wicket. Just as the duo looked well set at the crease, the Pakistan bowlers picked up three wickets at quick intervals to get their side back in the contest.

Tom Blundell (74) and Michael Bracewell (74) did not allow the bowlers to dictate terms for long as they weathered the storm and put on a 127-run partnership for the fifth wicket to put New Zealand in a decent position. In the final hour of the day, Blundell and Bracewell switched gears and played aggressively with the declaration in mind.

Blundell perished in the process in the 80th over after playing a valuable knock for his side. Kiwis skipper Tim Southee declared the innings after 82 overs and set a target of 319 for Pakistan.

With a nervy three overs left to negotiate in the day, the Men in Green faltered under pressure by losing two wickets before stumps without scoring a run in the fourth innings.

Fans react after stumps on day 4 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand

Fans enjoyed the action on Day 4 of the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. They took to social media platforms to express their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Akram Shan @shanakram143 One thing that will never change in Pakistan cricket team is their fielding. #Sarfaraz One thing that will never change in Pakistan cricket team is their fielding. #Sarfaraz https://t.co/zTP0j8NxTV

Sohail Rai @SohailR74812645

Sarfaraz bhai tum taklef na kro hum khud he chaly jaty Tim southeeSarfarazbhai tum taklef na kro hum khud he chaly jaty Tim southeeSarfaraz 😷 bhai tum taklef na kro hum khud he chaly jaty https://t.co/zoTb0wbuot

Out of Context Umair @Umairiology Sarfaraz Ahmed has tested positive for Akmalaria.

Thoughts and prayers. Get well soon saifi bhai🫂 Sarfaraz Ahmed has tested positive for Akmalaria.Thoughts and prayers. Get well soon saifi bhai🫂 https://t.co/1JbgvsSJst

Who do you think has the upper hand going into the final day? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

