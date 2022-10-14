Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan beat New Zealand in the final of the Tri-series

Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the final T20I of the Tri-series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, October 11.

Mohammad Nawaz once again starred for the Men in Green in the batting department and bagged the Player of the Match award for his brilliant knock under pressure.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the gripping contest between Pakistan and New Zealand. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the final:

عاقد @aquidtweets Thankyou Shan Masood your services will not be missed #PAKvNZ Thankyou Shan Masood your services will not be missed #PAKvNZ https://t.co/TDA3Az5W1g

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘄𝗮𝗻 🇵🇰 @Marrwan56

How to bowl Death Overs ?



#PAKvNZ Le Indian bowlers To Haris RaufHow to bowl Death Overs ? Le Indian bowlers To Haris Rauf How to bowl Death Overs ?#PAKvNZ https://t.co/JGr7BeDYXr

Underfire Pakistan's middle order delivers in the final against New Zealand

The hosts batted first in the final after losing the toss. Captain Kane Williamson (59 off 38 balls) led them from the front with an attacking half-century. However, none of the other batters played substantial knocks as New Zealand posted an average total of 163/7 after 20 overs.

Haris Rauf (2/20) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he did phenomenally well in the death overs.

In response, Babar Azam (15) and Mohammad Rizwan (34) got the visitors off to a sedate start. Off-spinner Michael Bracewell (2/14) drew the first blood for the Kiwis by dismissing the Pakistan skipper in the fifth over with 29 on the scoreboard.

Shan Masood (19 off 21 balls) and Rizwan also departed after another snail-paced partnership. Mohammad Nawaz (38* off 22 balls) and Haider Ali (31 off 15 balls) shifted gears and brought the required rate under control.

At one stage, the Men in Green needed 67 runs in the last 36 balls. The duo smashed Ish Sodhi for 25 runs in the next over and put their side firmly in control of the proceedings.

The hosts tried to make a late comeback by scalping a couple of wickets in the end. Iftikhar Ahmed (25* off 14 balls) and Nawaz thwarted their hopes by taking the visitors over the line in 19.3 overs.

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz shed light on his match-winning knock and said:

"I just backed myself when I went inside yesterday and today. I had belief in me and I was just backing myself to go with a clear mind. Batting in the middle-order in domestic cricket helped me a lot. It's just about executing the plan that the team gave me."

He added:

"Very happy to fulfill the expectations the team had of me. The way Haider Ali played, he gave us the momentum. When Ish Sodhi came from the other end I was thinking that I should go since the wind was blowing the other way.

"I had to go for it in the last two deliveries and that worked for us."

Pakistan will start their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

