Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan bowlers toil hard on Day 3 of the 1st Test vs New Zealand

New Zealand put on a strong batting display on Day 3 (Wednesday, December 28) of the first Test against Pakistan to take a lead of two runs at stumps at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Kiwis' openers began the day with an overnight score of 165/0. Tom Latham (113) went on to hit a century while Devon Conway (92) fell eight runs short of a well-deserved hundred. Nauman Ali dismissed him in the 53rd over to finally give Pakistan their first breakthrough of the innings.

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson managed to play the role of the anchor for the rest of the day and notched up his 25th Test century, the first in the last two years. He did receive a lifeline when Sarfaraz Ahmed missed a simple stumping opportunity.

Williamson made the home team pay for the mistake by playing a fluent knock after that and helped them overtake their first innings tally of 438.

Daryl Mitchell (42) and Tom Blundell (47) provided support to Kane Williamson in the middle order. At stumps on Day 3, New Zealand reached 440/6 in 136 overs and took a lead of two runs. They will be looking to add as many runs as possible on Thursday to further strengthen their chances in the Test.

The Pakistan bowlers struggled throughout the day as Kiwi batters made them toil hard for wickets on a placid pitch. The pacers, in particular, looked completely off-color as they could not pose any threat to the visiting batters.

It is a worrying sign that the same thing happened during the recently concluded Test series against England. Abrar Ahmed (3/143) and Nauman Ali (2/137) have bowled 45 and 44 overs, respectively, so far in the innings and had to do the bulk of the bowling once again.

Fans react as New Zealand reach 440/6 at the end of Day 3 of 1st Test against Pakistan

Fans were disappointed to witness a lopsided contest between bat and ball in this Test. They also criticized the Pakistan bowlers for not adapting to tough situations and not delivering the goods for their side. Fans expressed their views on the cricketing action during the day by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

The Kiwis will begin Day 4 of the Test with Kane Williamson (105) and Ish Sodhi (1) at the crease.

