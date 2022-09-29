Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan edge out England in a cliffhanger

Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated England by six runs in the fifth T20I on Wednesday, September 28. With the victory at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the hosts took a 3-2 lead in the seven-match series.

Pakistan batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Mark Wood (3/20) bowled a fiery spell and removed Babar Azam (9) to give the visitors a massive early breakthrough. The rest of the batting line-up failed miserably as English bowlers kept chipping away wickets at regular intervals.

Mohammad Rizwan (63 off 46 balls) was the savior once again as he waged a lone battle and ensured his side reached a respectable total of 145 before bundling out in 19 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed (15) and Aamer Jamal (10) were the only other batters to reach two-digit scores for the Men in Green.

In reply, England got off to a poor start after losing both openers cheaply. Dawid Malan (36 off 35 balls) held one end and tried to anchor the innings but fell in the 12th over, leaving the visitors in trouble with 62/5 on the board.

Moeen Ali (51* off 37 balls) played a valiant knock and kept his side in the contest till the last over despite any support from others. Debutant Aamer Jamal successfully defended 15 runs in the final over to help his side edge past England in a thriller.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, English captain Moeen Ali reflected on the loss and said:

"First of all another good game, obviously disappointed, we're a better than that, we got strangled by the spinners, we got a bit of a partnership at the end, got close."

He added:

"The ball was wet due to the rain, it was difficult for the bowlers to grip. Amazing to see Wood, on a slower wicket, he's taking wickets, he's massive for us and to bowl at the right time is important, he takes big wickets and he's been awesome so far for us."

Fans share memes after Pakistan defeat England in a close contest

Fans on social media enjoyed a thrilling contest between England and Pakistan on Wednesday. They posted some hilarious memes about the game.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Both sides will next face each other in the sixth T20I on Friday, September 30, at the same venue.

