PAK vs ENG 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's deflating defeat in the 6th T20I 

Moeen Ali-led England beat Pakistan comprehensively by eight wickets in the sixth T20I on Friday, September 28. Following the victory at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the visitors have leveled the seven-match series at 3-3 with one match to go.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan felt the absence of in-form opener Mohammad Rizwan, whom they rested for the contest. Skipper Babar Azam took additional responsibility and anchored the entire innings. He remained unbeaten on 87* ( 59 balls) at the end of 20 overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed (31) provided some support to him in the middle order. None of the other batters played any substantial knocks. On the back of Babar's responsible knock, Pakistan managed to reach a decent total of 169/6.

England's openers gave their side a blazing start with a 55-run partnership in just 3.5 overs before Shadab Khan dismissed Alex Hales (27 off 12 balls). Philip Salt (88* off 41 balls) stayed put at the crease and continued the onslaught to put England firmly in the driver's seat.

The 26-year-old opener smashed his way to a 19-ball half-century and took England home to 170/2 in just 14.1 overs. Dawid Malan (26) and Ben Duckett (26*) played supporting roles for him in the chase.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Player of the Match Salt reflected on his knock and said:

"Definitely my best T20 knock, nice time to get it and happy that we've leveled up the series. It's always a challenge at the top of the order, you find ways to get out, very greatful with the backing from the team management, they're happy with the way I want to play my game. You need competition, everyone's trying to put the best foot forward to show how good they are."

Fans share memes after England's dominating victory over Pakistan

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided contest between England and Pakistan on Friday. They expressed their views by posting some hilarious memes about the game.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

samia @notrophiess Pakistan finally putting up a decent score but haris isnt defending #PakvsEngland2022 Pakistan finally putting up a decent score but haris isnt defending #PakvsEngland2022 https://t.co/6wQadZCGsX

Both sides will square off in the series-deciding seventh T20I on Sunday, October 2, at the same venue.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far