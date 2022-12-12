Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's deflating Test series loss vs England at home

England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in the second Test of the 3-match series on Monday, December 12, at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, taking an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.

The visitors batted first and scored 281 in the first innings, thanks to half-centuries from the top-order duo of Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60). Debutant Abrar Ahmed picked up seven wickets in the first innings and announced his arrival in style.

England's bowlers bundled out Pakistan for 202 in their first innings to give their side a valuable lead of 79 runs. Babar Azam (75) and Saud Shakeel (63) hit half-centuries for the hosts, but the rest of the line-up failed to deliver.

Harry Brook (108) led the charge for England in their second innings with a fluent century and helped his side to 275. Ben Duckett (79) once again played a counter-attacking knock at the top before Brook took over the control. Abrar Ahmed continued to impress in the second innings as well by scalping four wickets.

In a chase of 355, Pakistan came close but eventually fell short of the target by a small margin. Saud Shakeel (94) and Imam-ul-Haq (60), and Mohammad Nawaz (45) tried their best on Monday to take their side home with valuable contributions. However, Mark Wood (4/65) bowled wonderfully and helped England register a famous Test victory in the subcontinent.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, England captain Ben Stokes reviewed the contest and said:

"The conditions were very different to Pindi. Things happened very differently compared to last week. We saw that the wicket would be tricky to bat on against the slower bowlers. As the game progressed, the cracks opened up and our seamers made the most of the conditions.

"I think I did not need to bowl here, Jimmy and Robbo did a fantastic job and so did the spinners. Taking a look at the conditions helped us decide what would be a suitable total to defend. Hats off to the lads, they have given their all. Amazing debut for Abrar, he took seven wickets but we were still scoring against him."

Fans react after Pakistan lost another home Test in 2022

Fans enjoyed the thrilling second Test between England and Pakistan in Multan. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Ashutosh Srivastava @kingashu1008

#BabarAzam𓃵 #BabarAzam #ENGvsPAK #PakvsEng2022 #PAKvENG England won the test cricket match vs Pakistan. Celebration begins in England dressing room be like. Well played England & what a Captaincy by Ben Stokes. Babar Azam though luck this time. England won the test cricket match vs Pakistan. Celebration begins in England dressing room be like. Well played England & what a Captaincy by Ben Stokes. Babar Azam though luck this time.😅😅#BabarAzam𓃵 #BabarAzam #ENGvsPAK #PakvsEng2022 #PAKvENG https://t.co/Gd0ejrFPFA

Haris 🔪 @Harixkhanxz Pakistan cricket team if bottling was an sports Pakistan cricket team if bottling was an sports https://t.co/9pSZi6msxu

Daactr साहब @Doctr_Dj #PAKvENG #PakvsEng2022

Pakistan after LOSING HOME SERIES again and again inspite of making DEAD PITCHES.... 🤣🤣 Pakistan after LOSING HOME SERIES again and again inspite of making DEAD PITCHES....🤣🤣 #PAKvENG #PakvsEng2022 Pakistan after LOSING HOME SERIES again and again inspite of making DEAD PITCHES.... 😭😭😭🤣🤣 https://t.co/kDMpA7kUnm

The third and final Test of the series will commence on December 17 in Karachi.

