Top 10 funny memes after Prithvi Shaw's blistering 134 against Assam in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw slammed a scintillating century against Assam in the group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday (October 14). It was Mumbai's third match of the tournament, hosted by the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

After being asked to bat first, Shaw (134 off 61 balls) gave a blazing start to his side in the company of Aman Hakim Khan (15). He never took his foot off the pedal throughout his innings as runs kept flowing swiftly from his bat.

The 22-year-old bought up his maiden T20 century in 46 balls and put Mumbai on track for a mammoth total. Shaw finally perished in the 18th over, trying to go big in the slog overs. His blistering knock, coming at an astonishing strike rate of 219.67, comprised 13 fours and nine sixes.

On the back of their captain's fantastic hundred, Mumbai reached a daunting total of 230/3. Yashasvi Jaiswal (42) and Shivam Dube (17*) also chipped in with useful contributions in the middle order. In response, Assam bundled out for 169 in 19.3 overs and lost the match by 61 runs.

Fans were in awe of Prithvi Shaw after witnessing his magnificent century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They also expressed their sympathy as selectors have ignored him for the recent series, including the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance" - Prithvi Shaw

Shaw recently opened up about being ignored by the selectors for the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa. He voiced his frustrations over not getting the nod after doing all the hard work and scoring runs consistently.

Speaking to Mid Day, Shaw said:

"I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance. But it's alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me."

He continued:

"Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India 'A' or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark. I am back in form and I will make sure to come back into the Indian team. I am determined to do it."

Do you think Prithvi Shaw should get more opportunities in international cricket? Sound off in the comments section.

