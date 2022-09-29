Top 10 funny memes after reports emerge that Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022

Team India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, starting next month, due to a back stress fracture injury.

The Indian pace stalwart might be on the sidleines for almost six months, owing to the seriousness of the injury. But Bumrah won't need to undergo surgery. His untimely injury-induced hiatus will be a big blow for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Bumrah also missed the Asia Cup 2022 due to injury issues, where India bowed out in the Super 4 stage. The Gujarat-born pacer then made his comeback during the three-match T20I home series against Australia earlier this month.

He played the last two matches of the series but didn't look his best with the ball. The right-arm pacer even conceded his worst T20I figures, giving away 50 runs in the third game in Hyderabad.

The development shook up fans across the country as they thought Bumrah would shoulder the death overs responsibility at the marquee event. This is an area that has been an Achilles heel for India in the recent past. His absence will surely weaken the Indian pace department in the tournament.

Fans took to social media platforms to express their disappointment in their unique way by sharing intriguing memes. They also predicted that Mohammed Shami would likely replace Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Make sure that he rests a little more"- Ajay Jadeja advises team management to handle Jasprit Bumrah's workload smartly

Ajay Jadeja recently urged the Indian think tank to manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload smartly. The former Indian player feels that they should give the pacer optimum rest considering his importance for the team's fortunes in Test cricket and ICC tournaments.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Jadeja underlined Bumrah's stature in the Indian team and said:

"He is a key member of your side and you would want to hold him back. Even if he doesn't get many games, you want to ensure that he doesn't get injured. It's his back that is troubling him again.

"If he needs the rest, then give him a little longer. He's played two or three games since the last T20 World Cup. If you were okay with him resting for that long, you should make sure that he rests a little more."

Jasprit Bumrah also missed the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday, September 28, in Thiruvananthapuram.

