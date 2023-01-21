Top 10 funny memes as Rohit Sharma forgets his decision after winning the toss in 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

Rohit Sharma-led Team India are currently squaring off against New Zealand in the second ODI of the ongoing series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. The hosts won the first ODI on Wednesday, January 18, and currently lead 1-0 in the three-match series.

A funny incident transpired during the toss of the second ODI. Rohit won the toss but could not recall his decision as he took a while trying to rejig his memory before informing the match referee that he would opt to bowl first. Both the teams did not make any changes to their playing XIs from the first ODI.

Here are the playing XIs:

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

"I forgot for one minute because there was a lot of talk within the team group on what we wanted to do"- Rohit Sharma at the toss

Speaking after winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma opened up that he momentarily forgot what he wanted to choose.

He emphasized that challenging themselves in tough situations remains the primary goal and revealed that they would bowl first, saying:

"I forgot for one minute because there was a lot of talk within the team group on what we wanted to do. At the end of the day we want to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions as well. For a minute I forgot but we want to bowl first. It was a good test for us. I knew once the light comes on, the wicket gets better to bat on."

He added:

"We came here yesterday. There was a bit of dew but again, what we get to hear from the curators are that they're trying to negate the dew and it doesn't come on game days. We want to do what we want to do as a team. We want to bowl here and challenge ourselves again."

After 13 overs, New Zealand are struggling at 28/5 following a top-order collapse.

