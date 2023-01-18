Top 10 funny memes as Team India reach 349/8 in 1st ODI against New Zealand

Team India posted a mammoth total of 349/9 in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

It was a one-man show from the hosts in the first innings as Shubman Gill (208) went on a rampage and smashed a double century. Rohit Sharma's 34 was the second-highest individual score for the Indians on the day.

After opting to bat first, Rohit and Gill gave the Men in Blue a decent start with a 60-run stand. Rohit Sharma played the role of aggressor in the partnership before Blair Tickner dismissed him in the 13th over.

Gill took on the mantle from there and put on an exhibition of elegant strokeplay. Suryakumar Yadav (31) looked in decent touch for a while but could not convert his start. Hardik Pandya (28) was unlucky as he had to depart due to a controversial call from the third umpire.

"I think it was an unbelievable innings" - Sunil Gavaskar hails Team India opener Shubman Gill after his 208 vs New Zealand

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Shubman Gill's double-century knock against New Zealand in the first ODI. Gavaskar lauded the youngster's composure and the way he built the innings and accelerated in the end.

Speaking to Sports Today, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"I think it was an unbelievable innings. The innings of a young man who seems to have a 35-year-old head on his shoulders. The way he paced his innings. The way he was counter-attacking the bowlers. After the hundred, the way he went into the top gear - fifth and sixth gear - was simply fantastic to watch. It was a delight because, at the end of it, he seemed as fresh as a daisy."

He added:

"Because Ishan Kishan scored a double hundred a month earlier, now we’ve got another young man, Shubman Gill, getting a double hundred. These kinds of youngsters in your team certainly augur well for the future and for the World Cup that’s gonna happen in October and November."

