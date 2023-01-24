Top 10 funny memes as Team India reach 385/9 in 3rd ODI against New Zealand

Team India posted a mammoth total of 385/9 in the third ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24. The hosts have already sealed the series, having won the first two games.

It was a forgettable day for New Zealand bowlers on a great batting surface after Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl first. Indian openers Rohit Sharma (101) and Shubman Gill (112) smashed flamboyant centuries to set up a fabulous platform for the middle order.

The duo started watchfully as they took a few overs to understand the nature of the surface. After that period, both of them unleashed a flurry of aggressive strokes and put on a carnage. They scored runs at a brisk pace as India reached 212 in 26 overs before Rohit got out after reaching his 30th ODI century. Gill also departed soon after as New Zealand slowly crawled their way back into the contest.

It was one-way traffic during the opening partnership as Rohit and Gill bludgeoned the bowling attack with a vast array of strokes. However, things changed post their departure as New Zealand bowlers dried up boundaries.

After looking at the path to scoring well over 400, the hosts eventually settled for 385/9. Hardik Pandya (54 off 38) starred in the death overs with an attacking half-century. Jacob Duffy (3/100) became the third New Zealand bowler to concede 100 or more runs in an ODI match.

Fans react after New Zealand bowlers' horror show in 3rd ODI against India

Fans on social media enjoyed the first innings of the encounter between the two sides in Indore. They expressed their reactions to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. While some lauded Rohit and Gill for their knocks, many took a sly dig at Duffy for his sub-par performance.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #INDvNZ Indore crowd narrating Rohit and Gill's heroics post game Indore crowd narrating Rohit and Gill's heroics post game 😄 #INDvNZ https://t.co/vNM3qIlXOQ

A.J. @beingabhi2712 #KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding KL Rahul watching both openers getting 100s n thinking aaj to mera bhi 100 ho jata : #IndvsNZ KL Rahul watching both openers getting 100s n thinking aaj to mera bhi 100 ho jata : #IndvsNZ #KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding https://t.co/0YYxAS6Nin

After 17 overs, New Zealand reached 119/2 in the chase of 386 with Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell in the middle.

